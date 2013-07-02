Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Madagascar, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Volatile economic conditions in Madagascar had little impact on the insurance industry, which registered a CAGR of 26.7% during the review period. Penetration as percentage of GDP stood lower than neighboring Mozambique. This low penetration rate is expected to provide scope for growth over the forecast period. Since Madagascar Mining Corporation began mineral extraction in 2008, the country's mining industry has undergone a period of growth. The start of production at the nation's largest mine fuelled growth for mining-related insurance products. Madagascar is one of the world's poorest countries and, according to the World Bank, the standard of living has decreased significantly over the past two decades. These unfavorable demographics and economic factors are expected to be a challenge to industry growth over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The non-life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of the total insurance written premium value in 2012.
- The personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for second largest market share of the industry's written premium value in 2012.
- Insurance penetration is low compared to neighboring Mozambique and this provides significant scope for industry growth over the forecast period.
- Industry growth was mainly led by the non-life insurance segment which registered a CAGR of 25.7% during the review period and accounted for 70.6% of the industry's written premium value in 2012.
- The property insurance category was the second-largest category in the non-life insurance segment during the review period.
