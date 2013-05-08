New Market Study Published: The Insurance Industry in Niger, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Niger, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The financial services industry, which includes insurance, is still under developed in the country. There are only five companies operating in the insurance industry of the country. Niger is a member of CIMA and insurance sector regulation is governed at the regional level. Over the forecast period, economic growth, a growing population, increasing healthcare demands and investment in the oil and uranium sectors will act as major drivers for the growth of the insurance industry. The government of Niger has adopted measures to reduce poverty and increase employment through public investment in infrastructure, agriculture, health and education. It also plans to improve the country's business environment, including the stability of the financial sector, and to increase access to financial services. These measures will help to increase awareness and demand for insurance products over the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The government's export development strategy, based on the use of oil and mining resources, is currently driving growth in the volume of exports from the country
- This will create demand for non-life insurance products such as marine, aviation and transit insurance
- In addition, it will also improve employment opportunities and support the demand for life insurance products
- The severity and frequency of natural disasters is increasing awareness among people and corporations of the need for products such as crop insurance and weather related insurance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Niger:
- It provides historical values for the Niger insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Niger insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Niger insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Niger insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Niger insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Uzbekistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Bangladesh, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Kuwait, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017