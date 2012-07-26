New Market Study Published: the Southern European Service Parts Market, 2011-15

Fast Market Research recommends "The Southern European Service Parts Market, 2011-15" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- While the general trend in mature markets is for declining average mileage in lieu of higher vehicle ownership ratios per household, the ongoing economic stagnation is causing motorists to seek financial savings by substituting vehicle use, thus decelerating their vehicles' wear rates and as a result reducing consumption of service parts on an annual basis.
Scope
- Achieve revenue growth by understanding the forecast sales performance of service parts by country and adjust business development plans accordingly.
- Uncover new distribution opportunities for your products by identifying which types of retailer are most successful in each country and why.
- Improve your product mix and hence revenues by gaining insight into what types of service parts are proving popular, by country and region.
- Formulate market share and channel share objectives for your company using our product and distribution data.
- Develop new strategies to sell your products by understanding where premium and budget brands are most popular, and why.
Report Highlights
There is a growing trend among vehicle manufacturers to provide built-in petrol filters in the tanks of new vehicles that are designed to last for the life of the vehicle. While this is not yet commonplace across the market, it is predicted to have a catastrophic effect on the petrol filter aftermarket in the next 10 years.
The value of the spark plug market has remained static, in spite of falling demand. High raw material prices, particularly for the precious metals iridium and platinum, are expected to keep manufacturing costs inflated, which in turn will be passed on to the consumer in the form of higher retail prices.
There has been a noticeable shift toward synthetic oils as the most popular type of motor oil among consumers, whereas previously lower priced semi-synthetic and mineral oils were the market leaders. As synthetic oils sell at higher retail prices, this will help to keep the value of the market high over the next four years.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which countries have the highest penetration of synthetic oil?
- Which countries are displaying the highest growth rates for glow plugs versus spark plugs?
- What are the consumer behaviors regarding retailer and component brand selection in the European service parts market, by component and country?
- What are the market shares of the key distribution channels for oil, air, cabin, petrol, and diesel filters, ignition plugs, and oil, by country?
- What is the average annual spend by consumers on service parts by component and by country?
