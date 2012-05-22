New Market Study Published: The Southern European Tire Market 2011-2015

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "The Southern European Tire Market 2011-2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Within Southern Europe, the economic crisis has had a significant impact on the tire market. Croatia and Slovenia recovered to exceed pre-recession sales levels, whereas the market in Portugal and Greece has continued to decline as the countries struggle to deal with high debt levels.
Scope
- Achieve revenue growth by understanding the forecast sales performance of tires by country and adjusting business development plans accordingly.
- Uncover new distribution opportunities for your products by identifying which types of retailers are most successful in each country and why.
- Improve your product mix and hence revenues by gaining insight into what types of tire, winter or summer, are proving popular, by country and region.
- Decide which developing technologies will enhance your forward strategy by understanding the hot topics of today's tire industry.
- Develop new strategies to counteract the influx of budget tires into Europe by understanding where they are most popular and why.
Highlights
Greece and Portugal, which have been severely affected by the economic downturn, will be characterized by tough trading conditions as the countries return to growth in 2013, but it will be very low and volumes will not reach pre-recession levels.
Slovenia, which has a strong automotive manufacturing tradition, is expected to see continued purchases of premium winter tires, which are in the majority, but the growth area will be summer tires as the market begins to balance between winter and summer types.
The market within Greece and Portugal will provide further opportunities for budget brand tire manufacturers as consumers downgrade to lower quality tires in an attempt to save money. High unemployment and consumers' decreased disposable incomes will allow budget manufacturers to increase market share in an area that is already price-conscious.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What events will have the largest impact on the European tire industry by 2015 and why?
- Which countries have the highest penetration by winter tires and how was this achieved?
- What is the average annual spend by consumers on tires, by country?
- What are the consumer behaviors regarding retailer and tire brand selection, in the European tire market, by country?
- What are the market shares of the key distribution channels for tires, by country?
