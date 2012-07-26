New Market Study Published: the Top 10 Food and Drinks Ingredients Companies

New Food research report from Business Insights is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Estimated to be worth $39bn in 2011, the global market for food and drinks ingredients is set for further growth as the demand for innovative ingredients increases. This report profiles the leading players in the industry and provides a comparative analysis of their current performance and future growth strategies. The content also examines the various approaches to research and development.
Scope
- Learn from the strategies of the top 10 food and drinks ingredients companies to target future growth markets effectively and improve success rates.
- Benchmark your performance against the leading food and drinks ingredients companies by comprehending their strategies.
- Understand the major issues affecting the global food and drinks ingredients market.
- Assess the future outlook for the global ingredients sector.
- Understand the drivers of performance of the key food and drinks ingredients companies.
Report Highlights
The rising demand for processed food and drinks is boosting the development of innovative ingredients. These products require higher levels of additive-style ingredients than many unprocessed foods. For example, preservatives are added to increase the shelf-life and flavors and colours are added to enhance a product's taste and appearance.
Sustainability is a key issue for ingredients suppliers, particularly for those that produce plant-based ingredients. The pressure on supplies of some natural raw materials is now huge, as more food and drinks manufacturers insist on natural ingredients, and ingredients suppliers seek to increase their range of naturally derived ingredients.
While many ingredients manufacturers brand their ingredients to differentiate them, most do not use this as a consumer marketing tool. However, Sudzucker's Beneo-Orafti subsidiary has developed a marketing program that promotes its ingredients, such as the 'The Beneo Label' direct to consumers.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which companies have proved the most financially successful in a challenging economic climate?
- Which manufacturers are proving the most innovative in responding to changing market demands?
- What consumer demands are dictating changes in the global ingredients sector?
- What was the market size of the global food and drinks ingredients market by value in 2011 and how will it grow through to 2015.
- What are the key trends driving change in the global food and drinks ingredients industry?
