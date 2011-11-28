New Food research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- The United Kingdom's (UK) foodservice sector is amongst the most modern and concentrated sectors in Europe. The country's hotel, restaurant and institutions (HRI) sector is the UK's fourth-largest consumer market, after food retail, motoring, and clothing and footwear. The UK foodservice sector is witnessing technological innovations as operators are increasingly using social media and social networking sites to remain in touch with their customers. Through these channels, foodservice operators are able to directly access customers' views and feedback and provide updates to them. Foodservice operators are also implementing new technologies such as touch screens and Wi-Fi at their establishments to make their customers more comfortable.
Key Highlights
- Actual sales, food transaction and outlet data is provided for all years from 2005 to 2010 with full data forecasts for all years from 2011 to 2015
- All market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure local trends are reflected with data also converted to US Dollars
- This report covers 7 profit channels: Accommodation, Leisure, Restaurants, Pubs Clubs & Bars, Retail, Travel and Workplace and 4 cost channels: Education, Healthcare, Military & Civil Defense and Welfare - these are all further subdivided into their constituent sub-channels
- Complete data by sub-channel for number or outlets, food transactions and sales in operator selling prices
- Competitor profiles with SWOT analysis, description of business activities and strategies for the 10 leading operators in the market
- Comprehensive data and indicators on the business environment and country risk
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report is based on a dedicated international industry research program of consumer and trade primary research and extensive desk research which brings together ICD's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides comprehensive analysis of consumer, menu, format and macro-economic trends - crucially providing foodservice sales, outlet and transaction data across both profit and cost sectors, with full granular channel segmentation. This allows marketers interested in the sector to understand the dynamics by channels and where the future growth opportunities in the industry lie.
How this report will help you:
- This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of foodservice sector within the UK with full historic (2005-10) and forecast (2011-15) years of data
- Understand competitive dynamics using Porters Five Forces analysis across each major channel grouping
- Discover key trends and new market opportunities by outlets, food transactions, average prices and sales across 45+ foodservice channels
