New Market Study Published: The Western European Service Parts Market, 2011-15

New Retailing market report from Datamonitor: "The Western European Service Parts Market, 2011-15"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- While the general trend in mature markets is for declining average mileage in lieu of higher vehicle ownership ratios per household, the ongoing economic stagnation is causing motorists to seek financial savings by substituting vehicle use, thus decelerating their vehicles' wear rates and as a result stalling consumption of service parts on an annual basis.
Report Scope
- Achieve revenue growth by understanding the forecast sales performance of service parts by country and adjust business development plans accordingly.
- Uncover new distribution opportunities for your products by identifying which types of retailer are most successful in each country and why.
- Improve your product mix and hence revenues by gaining insight into what types of service parts are proving popular, by country and region.
- Formulate market share and channel share objectives for your company using our product and distribution data.
- Develop new strategies to sell your products by understanding where premium and budget brands are most popular, and why.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Changes in the filter market will be driven by the age of the Western European car parc. As many new cars are fitted with cabin filters, there will be increased demand for this component over the coming years. Furthermore, new diesel car sales are increasing, which will boost demand for diesel filters, but lead to a slump for petrol filter sales.
The increasing dieselization of the Western European car parc will impact the dynamics of the spark and glow plug market. As more Western motorists switch to diesel-powered vehicles, due to improved fuel efficiency, the consumer demand for glow plugs will rise, while leading to the contraction of the spark plug market.
While mineral and semi-synthetic motor oils were previously the market leaders, there has been a noticeable shift towards synthetic oils in Western Europe. As the retail price for synthetic oil is higher, this will help to keep the value of the market high over the next four years, despite sales remaining static.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which countries have the highest penetration of synthetic oil?
- Which countries are displaying the highest growth rates for glow plugs versus spark plugs?
- What are the consumer behaviors regarding retailer and component brand selection in the European service parts market, by component and country?
- What are the market shares of the key distribution channels for oil, air, cabin, petrol, and diesel filters, ignition plugs, and oil, by country?
- What is the average annual spend by consumers on service parts by component and by country?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Collection Point Strategies in European Retail: Click and Collect Innovations Driving Online Spend
- Payment Behavior and Technologies in European Service Station Retail
- VIP Parts, Tires & Service - Company Capsule
- Unmanned Service Station Retailing in Europe: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- Service Station and Convenience Retailing Joint Ventures in Europe
- Leading Five Countries in the European Service Parts Market, 2011-15
- Eastern European Service Parts Market, 2011-15
- Leading Five Countries in the European Wear & Tear Parts Market, 2011-15
- Automotive Aftermarket in Western Europe
- Aircraft Parts - Western Europe