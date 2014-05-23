New Alternative Energy market report from GlobalData: "Thin-film Solar Module Market Analysis, 2013 - First Solar, the Undisputed Leader"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Global thin-film solar module production capacity grew at a CAGR of 29% from 1,858 MW in 2008 to 6,568 MW by the year end 2013. However, demand for thin-film solar modules did not surge as significantly as the growth in thin-film module production capacity which resulted in higher overcapacity rate of 105% in the year 2012. It was in the year 2013 that surge in PV demand enabled the global thin-film solar module market to reduce its overcapacity rate to 76% in 2013. Although the global thin-film module market was able to reduce its overcapacity rate but it could not do enough to improve its utilization rate. As a result, the global thin-film module utilization rate declined to 59% in 2013. Despite First Solar being the undisputed leader in the global thin-film module production in 2013, its module production also plummeted from 1,875 MW in 2012 to 1,628 MW in 2013.
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Scope
- This report provides a snapshot of the global solar thin-film demand and supply side of the market in the year 2013 and the likely scenario expected in the year 2014.
- It also throws light on how the growth in PV demand in the year 2013 has enabled reduction in thin-film overcapacity rate.
- The growth in thin-film module production capacity and module production during the period 2008 - 2013 and accordingly the movement of thin-film module fabrication line utilization rate has been brought into light in this report.
- Furthermore, it also provides information on thin-film module production by country in the year 2013.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Global Solar Thin-film Demand and Supply Market Outlook for period 2008 - 2013 and expected scenario in the year 2014
- The movement in the thin-film solar overcapacity rate during the period 2008 - 2013 and expected overcapacity rate in the year 2014
- Growth in thin-film Module Production Capacity and Module Production over the period 2008 - 2013
- Ranking of leading thin-film module producers in 2013
- Leading solar thin-film module manufacturing countries in the year 2013
- Thin-film Module production by region in 2013
- First Solar's module manufacturing capacity vs. production vs. utilization rate during the period 2008 - 2013
- About how First Solar achieved a reduction in module production cost percentage in line with percentage decline in module price in 2013
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