New Market Study Published: Tobacco in Kazakhstan

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- For a second consecutive year, tobacco continued to show positive growth in 2011 in volume and current value terms. Rising disposable incomes encouraged consumers to return to their smoking habits after the economic downturn or started smoking more on a daily basis, driving growth of tobacco. In addition, smoking continued to become popular in the cities of Kazakhstan, where the population increased on a yearly basis, as the country's urbanisation trend continued. Moreover, for consumers who...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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