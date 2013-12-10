New Market Study Published: Tobacco in Serbia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tobacco in Serbia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Tobacco in Serbia experienced difficult times due to the strong influence of the economic crisis and its impact on purchasing power and consumer behaviour. Low purchasing power influenced changes in consumer behaviour such as shifting towards economy brands and shifting from cigarettes to RYO tobacco. This trend was noticeable over the review period, but in 2012 its influence was particularly strong.
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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