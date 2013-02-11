New Market Study Published: Tobacco in Western Europe

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tobacco in Western Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- In an environment of high taxes and harsh anti-smoking measures, Western Europe has seen some of the world's biggest falls in cigarette volumes with attendant rises in RYO and cigarillos as consumers seek a cheaper smoke. Volume falls will continue as smoking prevalence declines, along with a reduction in consumption by remaining smokers, though multinational activity in new sub-brands to prop up share and drive value in a shrinking market will keep value sales afloat.
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
