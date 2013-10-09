New Market Study Published: Tourism Flows Domestic in Colombia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tourism Flows Domestic in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Colombia's domestic tourism enjoyed strong growth in 2012. The number of domestic trips increased by 21% in 2012, while domestic tourists grew by a slightly more moderate 6%. Domestic tourism fell during the global recession in 2008 and 2009, dropping by 1% both years. Since 2010 domestic tourism has bounced back thanks to Colombia's growing economy, reaching its largest growth in 2012 since the global economic downturn.
Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows Domestic in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Domestic Tourism By Destination, Domestic Tourism Travel By Purpose Of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows Domestic market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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