New Market Study Published: Tourism Flows Domestic in New Zealand

Fast Market Research recommends "Tourism Flows Domestic in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Domestic tourism flows increased during 2012, bolstering travel and tourism in the country as the macroeconomic climate within Europe deteriorated, reducing arrivals from many of the traditional source countries for inbound arrivals. This also made outbound tourism less attractive for many of New Zealand's famously frugal residents, leading many of them to travel within New Zealand instead. Furthermore, one of the major issues highlighted by the New Zealand Tourism Industry Association in its...
Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows Domestic in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Domestic Tourism By Destination, Domestic Tourism Travel By Purpose Of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows Domestic market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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