Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Trade unions, professional, political organisations market expands by 25% over 2007-2012. Number of employees in membership organisations rises by average 5% per year over review period, while average wages stagnate with less than 1% growth per year. Saudi Arabia's absolute monarchy abolishes existence of political parties and trade unions. Industry expected to account for SR3.7 billion in 2018, 32% more compared to 2013.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 91. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Trade Unions, Professional, Political Organisations in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 91 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Business, Employers' and Professional Organizations, Other Membership Organisations, Trade Unions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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