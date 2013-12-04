New Market Study Published: TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. (Formerly TransAtlantic Petroleum Corp.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. (formerly TransAtlantic Petroleum Corp.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"