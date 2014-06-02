Fast Market Research recommends "Transportation in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- As the tourism flows grew in 2012, transportation also benefited from this increase. The revenues from transportation increased by 3% in 2013. Air and rail saw the most dynamic retail value sales growth of 5% and 3%, respectively in 2012, whilst bus/coach continued to decline by 1% in 2012.
Competitive Landscape
Czech Airlines (CSA) is the local airline with the longest tradition in the Czech Republic. CSA is often chosen by leisure passengers travelling long haul, and by business passengers. It is also the company that has the biggest route network in Czech for destinations in Europe. The company held a 32% value share in scheduled air transportation in 2012. It lost seven percentage points in value share in 2012 to other international carriers operating on the Czech market as they offered better deals and flight frequency for their passengers.
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Industry Prospects
Transportation value sales (at constant 2013 prices) are set to continue rising with a total growth of 8% over the forecast period. It is expected that inbound travel and tourism as a whole will continue to see positive growth which will have a direct influence on growth in transportation. Growth will mainly be driven by air, which is expected to account for 40% of total value sales in 2012.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Transportation industry in Czech Republic with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Transportation industry in Czech Republic, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Transportation in Czech Republic market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Transportation in Czech Republic?
- What are the major brands in Czech Republic?
- Is there a move from schedule to low cost carriers?
- Is there a shift away from air to rail?
- How well is capacity aligned with utilisation?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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