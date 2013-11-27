New Market Study Published: Transportation in the United Arab Emirates

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Transportation in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- In line with the heavy investments in the UAE's airports, transportation recorded healthy growth of 4% in current value towards the end of the review period. Whilst earlier years of the review period had seen significant expansion of the country's airports, such as the opening of Dubai International's Terminal 3 in 2008 and Abu Dhabi International Airport's Terminal 3 in 2009, the end of the review period saw a rise in passenger numbers supported by improved economic conditions and higher...
Euromonitor International's Transportation in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Transportation by Category, Transportation by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Transportation market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Automotive Manufacturing in United Arab Emirates
- United Arab Emirates Hospital Supplies Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- Cookies (Sweet Biscuits) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Morning Goods Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Baking Ingredients Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Bread and Rolls Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Baking Mixes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- United Arab Emirates Oil Markets, 2012