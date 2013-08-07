New Market Study Published: Travel and Tourism in Thailand to 2017

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in Thailand to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Thailand's travel and tourism sector, which declined slightly in 2009, performed well during the review period. The country recorded an increase in number of visitors, both domestic and international, as well as an increase in expenditure by tourists. Economic growth and promotional activities by the tourism authority supported this growth. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2012, tourism contributed 16.7% to the country's GDP, and accounted for 12.4% of the total employment. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched several campaigns such as 'Amazing Thailand', 'Beautiful Thailand' and 'Unseen in Thailand' to attract international and domestic tourists.
Key Highlights
- The travel and tourism sector in Thailand, which declined slightly in 2009, performed well during the review period. The country recorded an increase in number of visitors, both domestic and international, as well as an increase in expenditure by tourists. Economic growth and promotional activities by the tourism authority supported this growth.
- The government has been making continuous efforts to promote tourism. According to the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index for 2013, Thailand ranks 11th out of 140 countries in terms of destination marketing. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched several campaigns such as 'Amazing Thailand', 'Beautiful Thailand' and 'Unseen in Thailand' to attract domestic and international tourists, with a particular focus on tourists from China, Russia and India.
- Poor transport infrastructure is one of the key barriers to the development of domestic tourism in Thailand. A lack of proper road networks to rural tourist destinations, a lack of proper accommodation facilities, poor timekeeping among airlines and weak communication facilities are some of the main factors.
- Thailand is considered an attractive tourism destination, renowned for its culture, history and leisure and entertainment facilities, as well as its beach and island resorts. Thailand caters to a range of tourists, from high-end luxury travelers to backpackers. In addition to its various attractions, Thailand is widely regarded as a value-for-money destination. Online travel information portals and booking systems are emerging and their development will help to improve tourist inflows.
- The key barriers for Thai outbound tourism to non-Asian countries are a lack of sufficient financial resources and expensive tour packages. The cost of air travel is the largest financial barrier for foreign destinations such as Europe and the US and it represents a majority of the overall cost of outbound travel. The cost of accommodation in Western and American countries is also high and relatively unaffordable.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Thai Airways International, Jet Asia Airways, Orient Thai Airlines, Thai Airways International, Thai AirAsia, Mandarin Oriental, The Peninsula, Shangri-la Hotel, JW Marriott, St Regis, Avis, Budget, Hertz, Thai Rent A Car, Sixt, NS Travels and Tours, A and F Tour Travel Company Ltd, World Travel Service Ltd, Anew Travel, Marwin Tours (Thailand)
