New Market Study Published: Travel and Tourism in the United Kingdom

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- 2011 was a challenging year for the UK economy, but tourism industry showed resilience. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was half as high as expected, the VAT rate increased and the unemployment level reached its highest. Government spending cuts and taxes contributed to the existent uncertainty and consumer confidence fell further. Air Passenger Duty, which is an excise levied on passenger aircrafts flying from the UK with a capacity over 10 tonnes or twenty seats, remained high and the...
Euromonitor International's Travel and Tourism in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
