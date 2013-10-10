New Market Study Published: Travel Retail in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Travel Retail in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Traditionally, travel agents in New Zealand have offered a wide range of services which travellers were often unable to source for themselves. As information and communication technology improves, however, increasing numbers of New Zealanders and overseas are now able to make their own bookings and customise their travel plans on their own without the assistance of a travel retailer. For example, a growing number of airlines now allow passengers to check in online prior to arriving at the...
Euromonitor International's Travel Retail in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Travel Retail Sales by Category, Travel Retail Sales by Channel, Travel Retail Sales by Corporate Business vs Leisure.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel Retail market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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