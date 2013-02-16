New Market Study Published: TrendSights: Disease Management

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer are the leading cause of mortality globally. The onset of many such diseases is heightened by lifestyle factors such as lack of exercise, poor diet, and stress. The healthcare cost of caring for patients with lifestyle diseases is soaring, which is in turn generating demand for products targeted at improving health and preventing disease.
Scope
- Pinpoint key marketing and innovation "platforms" that can be employed to entice new product trial. See how they relate to "on-trend" examples.
- Access a unique blend of consumer and innovation insight to understand how consumer desire for disease management products can be met.
- Contains examples from across the food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, packaging, and retail spaces.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Non-communicable diseases such as cancer and diabetes are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for 63% of all deaths globally. Diabetes is the fastest growing chronic disease and is attributable to rising obesity rates.
Globally over 60% of consumers pay a high level of attention to their health in general. Body weight and shape, mental health, and nutrition are of particular concern, all of which can cause non-communicable diseases if not properly managed.
Key words: health, wellness, healthy, functional, nutrigenomics, diet, nutrition, natural, personalization, value-added, innovation, diabetes, cardiovascular health, digestive health, cholesterol, non-communicable disease, anti-bacterial
Reasons to Get this Report
- To what extent do global consumers seek disease management products and ingredients across the major fast-moving consumer goods sectors and why?
- What is the Disease Management sub-trend? How does it impact consumers? What will it mean for core product and marketing innovation in my sector?
- How are brands capitalizing on the disease management sub-trend to entice consumers into paying a premium for products and ingredients?
