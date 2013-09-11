New Market Study Published: TrendSights: Situational Complexity

Fast Market Research recommends "TrendSights: Situational Complexity" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- People's life journeys have evolved from being a linear path with prescribed "checkpoints" to a more complex experience that defies convention and is guided more by individual choice. New paths through adulthood and more diverse family structures are driving profound changes in household dynamics, purchasing responsibilities, and spending influences.
Scope of this Report
- Pinpoint over 30 marketing and innovation "platforms" that can be employed to more effectively identify with consumers and entice new product trial.
- Access a number of unique Datamonitor datasets to understand the extent to which lifestages and household structures are shifting.
- Use a blend of consumer and innovation insight to understand the impact of more complex life journeys on shoppers' attitudes and buying behaviors.
- Study a sub-trend overview and an examination of four of the themes most associated with the Situational Complexity sub-trend.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Across 24 countries, nearly a third of 25-34 year olds live with their parents. Weakened job prospects and the desire to maintain their lifestyle are two key motivations for staying in the parental home. Consumers in this living arrangement face the dueling desires to save but still enjoy life.
Two thirds of global consumers agree that men have an equal responsibility to women when it comes to household chores. This reflects the reality that parenthood in contemporary society is less dictated by traditional roles where women perform the bulk of household duties and child-rearing.
Keywords: evolving, landscapes, situational, complexity, TrendSights, innovation, global, lifestages, family, household, adolescence, tweens, teens, adulthood, generation Y, millennials, coupling, marriage, divorce, relationships, parenthood, childrearing, mother, father, senior, baby boomers, retirement.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the Situational Complexity sub-trend? How does it impact consumers? What will it mean for core product and marketing innovation in my sector?
- How are household compositions changing globally and how is this impacting purchasing influences and responsibilities?
- What influence does the delaying of marriage and childrearing have on couples' purchasing decisions and priorities?
- What is the impact of population aging on boomers' retirement plans, life aspirations, and spending intentions?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- TrendSights: Risk Aversion
- TrendSights: Ethical Luxury
- TrendSights: Cruelty-Free
- TrendSights: Aging Populations
- TrendSights: Vitality & Balance
- TrendSights: Efficient & Effective
- TrendSights: Simplicity
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Fragrances
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Household Cleaning Products
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Laundry Care