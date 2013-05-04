New Market Study Published: Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd. market share information in seven key market categories - Clinical Chemistry, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology Culture, Immuno Chemistry, Haematology, Histology And Cytology and Infusion Systems. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd. operates in - In Vitro Diagnostics and Drug delivery devices
- Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - India.
- Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Clinical Chemistry, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology Culture, Immuno Chemistry, Haematology, Histology And Cytology and Infusion Systems.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions -Asia Pacific (APAC).
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, ELITech Group, Eiken Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Agappe Diagnostics Ltd., Span Diagnostics Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Diatron MI PLC, Atlas Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Gen-Probe Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Alere Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Cepheid, PerkinElmer, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Cellestis Limited, Genzyme Virotech GmbH, Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Kyokuto Pharmaceutical Industrial Co., Ltd., Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Laboratorios Conda, S.A., Laboratorios Britania S.A., BioPorto Diagnostics A/S, Phadia AB, Tosoh Corporation, Biomedica Diagnostics Inc., Immucor, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Diagnostica Stago, Inc., Grifols, S.A., Nihon Kohden Corporation, J.Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Life Technologies Corporation, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd
