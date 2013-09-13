New Market Study Published: UK Pet Insurance: Competitor Dynamics

New Insurance market report from Datamonitor: "UK Pet Insurance: Competitor Dynamics"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The UK pet insurance market was relatively consolidated in 2011-12, both in terms of underwriters and consumer-facing brands. Due to stagnant subscriber growth, insurers are targeting the same customers, and movement in the market is coming from churn. The pet insurance market has reached a point where it needs to increase product penetration in order to grow.
Scope of this Report
- Gage the performance of the top pet insurance underwriters in terms of their GWP.
- Ensure your strategy differentiates your business from your competitors in this market.
- Gain insight into the major developments that will influence competitors active in this space in 2013 and beyond.
Report Highlights
RSA increased its gross written premiums by 150% in 2011 following its partnership deal with Tesco Bank, which lifted it to second place.
Direct Line Group was the biggest loser of 2011-12, with its market share dropping from 31.8% in 2010 to 17.0% in 2011. There was a further decline to 11.1% in 2012, after Direct Line Group was replaced as Tesco Bank's pet insurance underwriter.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Insurers are expected to focus on keeping loss ratios in check in 2013, as books of business across the industry mature and pressure by claims inflation persists.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Who were the movers and shakers increasing market share during this period?
- What will be the developments shaping the competitive landscape in 2013 and beyond?
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