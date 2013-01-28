New Market Study Published: UK SME Insurance 2012: Competitive Dynamics

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "UK SME Insurance 2012: Competitive Dynamics"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- The incredibly competitive SME market is still evolving as insurers master fast-flow distribution strategies for commercial products. Considered positioning of SME propositions are vital when difficult current economic conditions and a mature market mean insurer ambitions to achieve marked growth will likely come at the cost of rivals' business.
Scope
- Understand approaches taken by the top SME insurers in distribution and product strategy.
- Observe which insurers are performing best in the market in terms of broker selection and SME choice.
Report Highlights
Insurers including Aviva and Zurich remain dedicated to the broker channel, while others such as AXA and Allianz offer insurance directly. The development of e-trading propositions has been a common goal.
Aviva remained most popular with brokers placing packaged SME business in 2012, favored by 17.2% of respondents. Allianz and NIG followed with 9.0% share of responses each.
14.4% of surveyed SMEs, across 13 lines of commercial insurance, chose to purchase cover with AXA in 2012, making it the most popular provider ahead of Aviva.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which insurers are favored by SMEs in the purchase of, for example, public liability or directors' and officers' cover?
- What different approaches are the top SME insurers taking in their distribution strategies?
