New Market Study Published: Ukraine Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- While we retain a bullish view on the long-term growth prospects of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market, there remain many aspects of regulation and market access that must be resolved in order for the Ukrainian market to realise its full potential. Ukraine's membership of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme (PIC/S) marks it out from Turkey and Russia, the two biggest markets outside of the European Union (EU) in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, and, therefore, we believe drugmakers will benefit from easier market access in Ukraine. However, Ukraine remains featured on the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)'s Special 301 Priority Watch List in 2013, in the face of growing intellectual property and market access concerns, as the government continues to show bias against foreign players.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: UAH31.84bn (US$3.94bn) in 2012 to UAH36.29bn (US$3.94bn) in 2013; +14.0% in local currency terms and +0.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly higher from Q213, on account of new data for 2012.
- Healthcare: UAH103.69bn (US$12.83bn) in 2012 to UAH109.33bn (US$11.88bn) in 2013; +5.4% in local currency terms and -7.4% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly lower from Q213, on account of worsening macroeconomic outlook.
Risk/Reward Ratings: In BMI's Q313 Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) for the 20 markets of CEE, Ukraine again ranks 12th overall, even after a small adjustment to our proprietary assessment tool. The country's rewards profile is above the regional average, with its industry rewards component is viewed as particularly promising. However, its operating environment is considered risky, which will continue to keep its overall score depressed.
Key Trends & Developments
- In March 2013, the Ukrainian Agency for Health Technology Assessment (UAOTZ) signed a letter of intent with the Association of the Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPM) to develop and implement systems of health technology assessment (HTA). Under the agreement, the two agencies will team up to implement HTA and share information. The two agencies will also efficiently use healthcare resources in Ukraine and Russia to help execute the main tasks of preserving and enhancing Russia and Ukraine's' healthcare systems.
