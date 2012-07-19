New Market Study Published: Ultra HNWIs in Brazil to 2016

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "Ultra HNWIs in Brazil to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Brazil has the highest number of HNWIs in Latin America and third highest among BRIC nations. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of Brazilian UHNWIs by city and sector. The report then reviews these findings in an analysis of the local Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Key Highlights
- There are 4,123 UHNWIs in Brazil, with an average wealth of US$122 million per person and a total wealth of US$505 billion.
- Sao Paulo is home to the largest portion of Brazil's UHNWIs, 32% or 1,310 UHNWIs. There are also sizable Brazilian UHNWI populations in Rio de Janeiro (550 UHNWIs), Belo Horizonte (330 UHNWIs) and Brasilia (321 UHNWIs).
- Belo Horizonte was the top performing city for UHNWIs over the review period, with UHNWI volume growth of 56%.
- There are a number of Brazilian cities with a large number of UHNWIs but no wealth managers or private banking offices, such as Goiania and Fortaleza - these cities may therefore offer the greatest potential for the wealth management industry going forward.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Brazilian UHNWIs
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- City and sector wise breakdowns of UHNWI volumes and volume growth from 2007 to 2011, as well as 2016 forecasts
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Brazil
- Largest private banks in Brazil by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
- Detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco do Brasil, Banco Itau (merged with Unibanco), Banco Safra, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, GPS (owned by Julius Baer), Hedging Grifo (owned by Credit Suisse), Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, HSBC, Merrill Lynch, Santander, UBS, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Haliwell Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds TSB, Morgan Stanley, Pictet, RBC, Bawm Investments, Engenheiros Financeiros & Consultores, Global Portfolio Strategies, Green Capital, Karpos Invesment, Perin & Dallazem, Serficom Family Office, Space Family Office, Werner & Associados
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ultra HNWIs in Switzerland to 2016
- Ultra HNWIs in Germany to 2016
- Brazil - The Future of HNWIs to 2016: The Latin American Giant
- Switzerland - The Future of HNWIs to 2016: Opportunities for Wealth Sector Professionals
- Emerging Opportunities in the Chinese Wealth Management Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Switzerland to 2016
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Wealth Management Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Germany to 2016
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Brazil to 2016
- High Net Worth Trends in Germany to 2016