New Market Study Published: Ultra HNWIs in India to 2015

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Ultra HNWIs in India to 2015 "
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- India has one of the highest UHNWI growth rates in the world. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of India's UHNWIs by city and sector. The report also reviews these findings in an analysis of India's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Key Highlights
- In 2011, there are 1,577 UHNWIs in India who, together, hold a total of US$431 billion in wealth. UHNWI volumes increased by a significant 46% between 2007 and 2011, while wealth growth was more static due to a drop in billionaire wealth during the period.
- Going forward, the number of Indian UHNWIs will increase by 96% to reach 3,087 individuals by 2015 with UHNWI wealth rising to US$856 billion.
- The number of UHNWIs in Pune, grew by the largest margin (68%) over the review period from 2007 to 2011, aided by both its proximity to Mumbai and also by robust growth in the local automotive, manufacturing and technology sectors.
- Mumbai's UHNWI numbers also increased substantially (59%) over the review period as the city benefited from its status as India's financial center and leading import-export and commercial hub.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of India's UHNWI
- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of India's UHNWI, including city and sector specific data
- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011 * Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in India
- City specific ratings
- Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- Family office information
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight HNWI Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading database of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the HNWI Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWI around the world. With the HNWI Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.
- Information on sources of wealth for UHNWIs in each major city, by industry and other measures.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Money, Yes Bank, IIFl Private Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Karvy Private Wealth, Anand Rathi Private Wealth Management, BMA Wealth Creators Private Limited, Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), DSP Merrill Lynch Limited (India), Religare Macquarie Private Wealth, CITI Private Bank, DBS Bank (India), Edelweiss Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Standard Chartered Bank, Credit Suisse (India), Barclays Wealth (India), Royal Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribus, SG Private Banking (India), UBS AG (India), Deutsche Bank (India), ING Vysya Bank, SMC Wealth, Azim Premji Investments, Roa Family Office, Mittal Family Office, Godrejs Family Office, Ambani Family Office, Khimji Family Office, Catamaran Venture Capital (N Murthy), Bharti Foundation, Bajaj Trust, Evergreen Family Office, Bodhitree Family Office, Altamount Capital, Metis Family Office
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ultra HNWIs in Singapore to 2015
- Ultra HNWIs in China to 2015
- Ultra HNWIs in Hong Kong to 2015
- Ultra HNWIs in Australia to 2015
- China - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Opportunities for Wealth Managers and Private Banks
- Ultra HNWIs in the UK to 2015
- India - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Bourgeoning Wealth and Wealth Management Opportunities
- United Kingdom - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Capital of Wealth and Finance
- Singapore - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Emerging Global Capital of the Wealth Sector
- Private Wealth Management India - Family Offices for Ultra-High Net worth Individual (UHNWI)