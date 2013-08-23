New Market Study Published: United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The UAE's pharmaceuticals and healthcare market continues to grow, with the country standing out as a regional leader in areas such as medical tourism and its ability to attract multinational investment. While the population is small, the UAE does have strong growth prospects for the course of our 10-year forecast period to 2022, as medical tourism will ensure demand is high for innovative drugs and continued investment in healthcare infrastructure means the standards of provision will grow. Competition between emirates is another factor that will boost growth. During 2013, it is expected the UAE will sign an FTA agreement with the US. This will boost its prospects further once completed.
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Headline Expenditure Projections:
- Pharmaceuticals: AED6.62bn (US$1.80bn) in 2012 to AED7.19bn (US$1.96bn) in 2013; +8.1% in local currency and +8.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q213.
- Healthcare: AED53.66bn (US$14.61bn) in 2012 to AED59.77bn (US$16.29bn) in 2013; +11.4% in local currency terms and +11.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast raised from Q213 on account of new historical data.
Business Environment Rating:
UAE stands close to the top of our Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR). In Q313 it ranked third out of a total of 30 markets in the Middle East and African region, with a score of 57.0.
Key Trends & Developments:
Dubai Health Authority announced that it has introduced a new visa system for people travelling to the emirate for medical treatment. Patients can now stay in the emirate for up to nine months to complete their treatment.
In June 2013 the UAE's Ministry of Health revealed that 6,610 drugs are now 40% cheaper on average, following the introduction of a unified drug pricing system. The new system, which will see wholesale prices in US dollars, aims to prevent exchange rate fluctuations leading to overly expensive drugs in the country.
Eli Lilly opened its regional headquarters in the UAE, in Dubai Healthcare City, in June 2013. Spain's Cinfa also announced that it was entering the UAE, using the country as a platform to enter the region's pharma market.
BMI Economic View: Oil production continues to drive the UAE's economy, although we note that inflation is climbing. BMI forecasts real GDP growth of 3.3% in 2013, a reduction of our earlier forecast of 3.7%.
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