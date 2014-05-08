Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "United Kingdom in 2030 : The Future Demographic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- In 2030, the population of the United Kingdom will reach 70.7 million, an increase of 11.4% from 2012. Net migration will continue to be significant, albeit lower than in the 2000s, accounting for 39.8% of population growth in 2012-2030. However, natural change will decline after 2017 due to a fall in the number of births and an increasing numbers of deaths. Despite huge increases in the 60+ age groups, the UK's median age of 41.6 years in 2030 will remain lower than the regional average.
Euromonitor International's Future Demographic reports provide in-depth data and analysis of population changes in 85 countries, 7 regions and a world overview. The reports offer long-term demographic forecasts to 2030, and include breakdowns of population by age and sex, vital statistics and major cities. The series provides insight into demographic trends which will shape consumer segmentation and markets in the future
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Future Demographics market;
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