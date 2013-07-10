New Market Study Published: United Kingdom Metals Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Kingdom Metals Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- We forecast a modest recovery in the UK steel industry. In line with European counterparts, the UK metals industry has been rocked by low profitability that has led to capacity reductions and disinvestment. However, the worst is likely over for the UK, as slightly stronger domestic demand and recent investment from international firms such as SSI and TATA Steel should arrest the slide in sector fortunes.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Metals & Mining - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide
- United States Metals Report Q3 2013
- Starch Product Market in United Kingdom to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Precious Metals & Minerals - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- United Silver Corp. (USC) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- China Metals Report Q3 2013
- United Kingdom Petrochemicals Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Metals Report Q3 2013