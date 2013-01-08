New Market Study Published: United States Telecommunications Report Q4 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United States Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- BMI View: The US mobile market is one of the world leaders in terms of new technologies and advancements. The launch of LTE technology in 2010, and market leader Verizon has around 50% of LTE subscribers in the world. As a result, US mobile operators have retained high ARPU figures. With the release of the LTE-compatible iPhone 5, we expect the data services market to experience a strong boom in the second half of 2012, buoying up revenues for the main operators which offer the popular hansdset.
Key Data
- BMI estimates the mobile market in the US reached 339.1mn subscribers at the end of Q212. This is a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 5%. The number of net additions in the year ended June 2012 was 16.243mn.
- BMI estimates there were around 92.268mn fixed telephony subscribers in the market at the end of Q212. All operators reported declines y-o-y. AT&T had the largest market share, 39.9%, with 36.8mn subscribers.
- The NCTA revealed there were 103.9mn subscribers in Q212.
- The broadband market reached 89.6mn according to BMI estimates.
Key Trends & Developments
The US House Intelligence Committee held a public hearing on national security threats posed by Chinese telecoms equipment manufacturers ZTE and Huawei Technologies on September 13. The two vendors are being scrutinised for their alleged ties to the Chinese government and military.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is to evaluate its rules regarding how much spectrum a carrier is allowed to hold. The commission is scheduled to vote on the rules on September 28.
The FCC released its Eighth Broadband Report on August 23 2012, revealing that 19mn Americans still do not have access to broadband services. Of these, 14.5mn are in rural areas - one quarter of the rural US population.
AT&T is to pay US$600mn to acquire wireless spectrum company Nextwave Wireless. The deal will help the company bolster its capacity to handle demand for mobile broadband services. AT&T also announced it would shut down its 2G networks by 2017, in order to utilise its spectrum in a more efficient manner.
C Spire Wireless has selected Alcatel-Lucent to build its preliminary LTE network. C Spire is to invest US$60mn in the initial phase, which will reach 2,700km2.
