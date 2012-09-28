New Market Study Published: Value Retailers in BRIC: Market Guide to 2016

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Value Retailers in BRIC: Market Guide to 2016 provides in-depth detail on the trends and drivers of the Value Retailers market in the BRIC countries. The report includes quantitative information (historic and forecast market values), segmented at channel level.
The report provides data, analyses and opinion to help companies in the retail industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Value Retailers market in the BRIC countries. The report provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment for the Value Retailers market in the BRIC countries. It is an essential tool for companies active across the retail value chain in the BRIC countries and for new players that are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the Value Retailers market in the BRIC countries.
- Analysis of the Value Retailers market and its channels, including full year 2011 sales values and forecasts until 2016.
- Historic and forecast sales values for Value Retailers for the period 2006 through to 2016
- Individual channel analysis for the Value Retailers market for the period 2006 through to 2016
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
Provides you with important figures for the Value Retailers market in the BRIC countries with individual country analysis.
- Helps you to identify trends by analyzing historical industry data.
- Allows you to analyze the market with detailed historic and forecast market values, segmented at channel level.
- Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures on consumption value and segmentation by channel for the historic period.
- Helps you to plan future business decisions using forecast figures for the market along with segmentation
