New Market Study Published: Vegetables in Mexico

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Vegetables in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Distribution channels are a key factor in changing Mexicans' eating habits. Whereas fresh vegetables and fruit have difficulties in reaching many zones due to insufficient transportation infrastructure and cooling facilities, in even the most remote corners of the country it is possible to find products such as carbonates, packaged snacks, bakery and confectionery from the main packaged food companies. Meanwhile, fresh fruit and/or vegetables can be found only in large markets or street stalls...
Euromonitor International's Vegetables in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Onion, Other Vegetables, Tomatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vegetables market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fruit & Vegetables: Global Industry Guide
- Fruit & vegetables in Spain
- Fruit & vegetables in the United States
- Fruit & vegetables in China
- Fruit & vegetables in Europe
- Fruit & vegetables in Canada
- Fruit & vegetables in Asia-Pacific
- Fruit & vegetables in Belgium
- Fruit & vegetables in Germany
- Fruit & vegetables in the United Kingdom