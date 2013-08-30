New Market Study Published: Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Fast Market Research recommends "Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) is a molecular diagnostics company. The company offers innovative method to detect, monitor and manage the treatment of gynecologic cancers and other related diseases. It operates under one reportable segment, Novel Diagnostic Tests. VRML's Novel Diagnostic Tests segment develops diagnostic products for the identification of three diseases, namely, peripheral artery disease (PAD), thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), and ovarian cancer. The company offers products such as ovarian tumor triage test (OVA1), OVA2 and VASCLIR. It develops novel blood test (VASCLIR) for the diagnosis of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in collaboration with Stanford University. VRML's ovarian tumor triage test is a simple blood test cleared by the FDA to help physicians assess the likelihood. The company also introduced OVAT2 for evaluating and validating biomarkers of ovarian cancer in collaboration with our colleagues at Johns Hopkins University. It has entered into collaborations with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (JHU); University College London (UCL); the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB); and Copenhagen University Hospital (Rigshospitalet). VRML is headquartered in Austin, Texas, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Vermillion, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vermillion, Inc. (VRML)
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