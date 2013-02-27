New Market Study Published: Vietnam Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- BMI View: Although Vietnam's telecoms sector is generally exhibiting declining growth momentum we believe the market still harbours significant potential given that the bulk of consumers are using basic, lowvalue services. The 3G sector is particularly attractive as consumers have yet to see the benefits of the service, in addition to other hindrances to adoption such as a lack of content. However, the competitive landscape is dominated by state companies, leaving little opportunities for foreign players.
Key Data:
- Forecasts for Vietnam's mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors as well as mobile operators' ARPUs have been extended to 2017.
- In spite of the low penetration rate, we continue to expect muted growth in the fixed broadband market, 5.5mn in 2017, due to a lack of network coverage, mobile substitution and high ownership cost.
- The 3G market will be the outperformer in the Vietnamese mobile market in the next few years with operators looking to recoup their investments. We forecast an average growth rate of 13% between 2013 and 2017.
Key Trends And Developments
Vietnam has reaffirmed its decision to delay the issuance of 4G licences until after 2015. This chimes with our view that operators would again resort to price competition to attract subscribers for their LTE services, replicating their strategy for the 3G sector. According to Vietnam's Radio Frequency Department, Vietnam uses about 20 terabytes (TB) of data a year, well below the global average of 3.8 exabytes (EB, equivalent to 3.8mn terabytes).
GTel Mobile, which operated under the Beeline brand, has renamed its brand Gmobile after using the Beeline name for nearly four years. The new brand focuses on 2G technology, was officially announced on September 17 2012 and was changed in October 2012. Gmobile also changed its logo and slogan, while retaining the characteristic colours of the Beeline brand - yellow and black. The change was due to the withdrawal of Russia's VimpelCom.
