New Market Study Published: Vietnam Tourism Report Q2 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
BMI believes there is a great deal of long term potential for the tourism market in Vietnam, which has experienced substantial growth in recent years and continues to benefit from improvements in the regional Asia Pacific economy.
Vietnam has seen a large rise in inbound arrivals between 2010 and 2012, with 19% growth in 2011 alone. Although the global economic downturn is expected to continue to affect inbound arrivals figures in 2013 and beyond, we do still expect to see annual growth in the number of tourists to Vietnam, with the total number of arrivals forecast to reach over 8mn in 2017, an increase of 1.5mn on our 2012 estimate.
After particularly high growth in 2012, BMI is forecasting a slight decline in the rate of growth in outbound travel from Vietnam. However, even with a decline in the growth rate, we still expect to see substantial increases year on year, rising from over 2.1mn outbound travellers in 2012 to over 3.8mn in 2013, reflecting the strength of the Vietnamese economy.
The government has prioritised the tourism industry for investment, launching the National Tourism Year 2013, and improvements are being made across the country's transport infrastructure, including expansion of the international airports and a new terminal at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi. As well as international airports at Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang Vietnam also has 15 domestic airports providing travel links around the country.
The country offers tourists a range of attractions, including eco and wildlife tourism, historical attractions such as the Cu Chi Tunnels (used by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War), the beaches of Phu Quoc and Ha Long Bay as well as cultural attractions like Thien Mu Pagoda. As such there is plenty to entice first time travellers, and to encourage their return.
- Hotels continue to expand their presence in Vietnam, with several major resorts due to open in the future. BMI expects that the value of the hotel industry will increase by between 11.6% and 12.9% per year between 2013 and 2017.
- The government continues to invest in improving the country's transport infrastructure, including the building of a new international airport due to open by 2020. This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
- The government continues to invest in improving the country's transport infrastructure, including the building of a new international airport due to open by 2020.
