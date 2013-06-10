New Market Study Published: Wealth in Chile: HNW Customers

Fast Market Research recommends "Wealth in Chile: HNW Customers" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Part of a three-part series, Wealth in Chile: HNW Customers analyses the profile of Chilean HNW individuals from their investments to product demand to sources of wealth. This report is based on Datamonitor's 2012 Global Wealth Managers Survey. The results of the survey are accompanied by best-practice case studies on how to target Chilean HNW individuals where applicable.
Scope of this Report
- Understand the major sources of HNW wealth in Chile and the industries from which it has been amassed.
- Interpret the investment portfolios of Chilean HNW individuals through detailed asset allocation analysis.
- Evaluate product and service demand among Chilean HNW individuals from discretionary asset management to art advisory and philanthropy.
- Analyse the best method to capture new Chilean HNW clients and how best to maintain communication during the client relationship.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
A major source of wealth in Chile comes from family businesses. Unfortunately, client acquisition is more reliant on a relationship manager's own contacts, suggesting that it will be costly to access such family business opportunities, as those managers with the best client books can demand increased salaries.
HNW asset allocation is split between indirect and direct investment into equities, corporate bonds, and domestic government bonds. There is an above global average allocation into property. Wealth managers foresee greater investment into equities in the next two years while demand for most other asset classes remains stagnant.
HNW individuals have strong demand for all asset management services. Demand for pension, tax, and inheritance planning is higher in Chile than the global average. Beyond traditional asset classes, demand for art advisory and philanthropy is below the global average, highlighting the conservative nature of Chilean HNW investors.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Chilean HNW individuals amass their wealth?
- What investments make up an average Chilean HNW investment portfolio?
- What wealth management products and services are in demand in Chile?
- How often do Chilean wealth managers contact their clients through email, social media, and face-to-face meetings?
- How do Chilean HNW individuals compare to their global peer group?
