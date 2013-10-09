New Market Study Published: Weight Management in Brazil

Fast Market Research recommends "Weight Management in Brazil" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Brazilians are famous for being very concerned about their body and physical shape. For this reason, Brazilians continue to invest a great deal in weight management in order to feel good about their weight and shape. In the past, women used to be more concerned about their weight; however, nowadays men are also as concerned as women about their body shape. This new trend is changing the habits of whole families, whereby all family members are starting to share the habit of drinking a slimming...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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