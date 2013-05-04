New Market Study Published: West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- BMI View: Our Q213 West and Central Africa report analyses latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of seven countries: Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, Mali, Mauritania and Senegal. In addition to analysis of the latest market data, the report contains updated five-year forecasts, through to 2017, for the mobile, fixedline and internet sectors.
Key Data
- Senegal's mobile market grew by 5.3% in H212 to bring total growth in 2012 to 21%.
- Our revised data for Mali show that the mobile market grew by 33.6 in 9M12, considerably faster than previously estimated.
- Based on our new market data, we estimate that average mobile and broadband penetration rates for the seven countries in our West and Central Africa coverage were 93.1% and 0.5% respectively at the end of 2012.
Key Trends & Developments
Cameroon awarded its third mobile network licence to Vietnamese state-owned operator Viettel in December 2012, according to the country's telecommunications minister, Jean Pierre Biyiti bi Essam. The move ends a lengthy but fairly comprehensive licensing process, which breaks the duopoly of incumbent operators MTN Cameroon and Orange Cameroon. While the increase in competition will drive subscriptions growth in the mobile market, BMI argues that the incumbent operators and the new entrant alike will need to innovate and invest in high-value offerings to offset the likely impact of price competition on voice revenues.
