New Market Study Published: Wind Turbine Manufacturing in the US

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Favorable winds: The push for renewable energy will fuel demand for wind power
While the recession held back wind turbine manufacturers, the trend toward greener and renewable energy will boost industry demand. In the coming years, wind turbines will experience more favorable demand conditions as electricity prices continue to go up and interest in sustainable energy picks up. Nevertheless, manufacturers will still face several obstacles, including high transportation costs, which will weigh heavily on industry profitability.
Firms in the Wind Turbine Manufacturing industry are primarily engaged in researching, developing and manufacturing wind turbines for residential, industrial and commercial use.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
