New Market Study Published: Wine in South Korea

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Total wine volume in South Korea increased by almost 17% in 2011. This was due to continuous strong demand for domestic non-grape wine products such as takju, as well as imported wines, especially more expensive and premium products such as sparkling wines. Total volume growth slowed down in 2011, however, as takju total volume sales slowed due to the product's larger consumer base.
Euromonitor International's Wine in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
