Fast Market Research recommends "Wipes in Macedonia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Wipes was a fairly dynamic and competitive category in 2013, consisting of two large active categories ? personal wipes and home care wipes and floor cleaning systems ? with numerous brands competing, ranging from those owned by well-established and renowned international manufacturers to locally manufactured economy brands, and private label products.
Competitive Landscape
Mega Disposables SA, thanks to its Baby Care brand, remained the leading company in the wipes category in 2013 with a 24% value share. The Procter & Gamble Co with its leading Pampers brand had a value share of 20%, followed by the domestic company Alkaloid AD Skopje with 14%, thanks to its Becutan brand and the recently launched Gloss brand within all-purpose cleaning wipes.
Industry Prospects
Wipes is set to achieve a constant value CAGR of 3% over the forecast period, reaching value sales of MKD325 million by 2018.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Wipes industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Wipes industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Wipes in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Wipes in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- What is the biggest category within household care wipes?
- What are the key new product launches in the wipes market?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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