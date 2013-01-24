New Market Study Published: Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018

New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- With the rapid expansion of broadband wireless, end-users increasingly rely upon handheld devices for almost all daily living activities. Fourth generation (4G) cellular LTE in particular represents a unique opportunity/challenge as device attacks are growing at a rapid rate, exposing vulnerabilities that must be addressed. Our research indicates that Android malware in particular will grow rapidly and will be considered most vulnerable OS for LTE.
This research is most reading for anyone involved in LTE network planning, device procurement, and/or application development and management. This report includes extensive LTE Security Market forecasting for the period 2013 - 2018. The report complements Mind Commerce research in LTE device, subscriptions, and application market analysis as well as security threats for specific applications such as mobile games.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies in Report:
Apple, Samsung Asus, Motorola, Kaspersky, AVG, McAffee, F-secure, Trojon, Verizon Wireless ,NTT DocoMo, AT & T Mobility USA ,Metro PCS ,Vodafone D2 EMOBILE NTT DOCOMO SoftBank Mobile,KDDIVodafone,3(Hutchison),O2(Telefonica)Everything Everywhere, Zain,Nawras, Omantel, Mobily, Saudi Telecom Company (STC),Zain, du Etisalat, Movicel, Orange Mauritius, MTC Namibia, Vodacom, China Mobile Hong Kong,CSL, PCCW, Smartone, Aircel, Airtel, Augere, Qualcomm, Tikona, Megafon, MTS, Yota
Target Audience:
- LTE device manufacturers
- Mobile network operators
- LTE infrastructure providers
- Cellular application developers
- Managed communications providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Public Safety LTE: Applications, Market Players and Forecasts 2011 - 2015
- Mobile Security and Privacy in 3G & LTE: Strategies, Solutions and Market Forecast Analysis 2012-2017
- Top Telecom 2012: Trends, Business Issues, Technologies, and Applications
- Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2012 - 2017
- Wireless Sensor Networks Market to 2016 - Energy Harvesting Techniques to Create New Opportunities
- Self Organizing Networks (SON): Challenges and Market Opportunities for LTE and Beyond
- Telecom Compendium 2012
- End-to-End M2M, Fifth Edition
- Mobile Commerce 2012