New Market Study Published: Women's Outerwear in Russia

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The women's outerwear market in Russia registered strong growth in both volume and especially value sales in 2011. Women's outerwear occupies the largest share in Russian apparel holding 39% of the market in value terms. Apparel specialist retailers are the growth drivers in Russia of standard price clothing due to increased living standards, as well as a gradual decrease in sales via open markets. Consumers increasingly prefer to shop at clothing and footwear specialist retailers where clothes...
Euromonitor International's Women's Outerwear in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Women's Jeans, Women's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Women's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
