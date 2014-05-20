Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The economic slowdown during 2013 led the category to decrease from 8% to 7% in current value terms. A year without natural disasters did not counteract the reduction in family spending, which was generalised across categories. This led to an inventory increase and subsequently to the decrease in sales value.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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