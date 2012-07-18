New Market Study Published: Wound Care in India

Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care in India" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- 2011 value growth was lower than the review period CAGR of 7%. The low growth was predominantly due to a return of traditional habits in Tier II and Tier III cities, where consumers tend to leave cuts open to heal quickly and on their own, even if these leave scars.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wound Care in Denmark
- Wound Care in Spain
- Wound Care in Saudi Arabia
- Wound Care in Israel
- Wound Care in Switzerland
- Wound Care in the Czech Republic
- Wound Care in Slovakia
- Europe Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017- Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others
- United States Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others
- Asia-Pacific Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others