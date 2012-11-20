New Market Study Published: Wound Care in Pakistan

Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care in Pakistan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- This category continued to grow alongside the growth of the literacy rate in the country, and also doctors spreading the word about these products, particularly in rural areas, had a significant impact on demand. Moreover, people are increasingly aware of the possible infections that can result if wounds are cared for ineffectively, so they increasingly take precautionary measures.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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