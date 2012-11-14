New Market Study Published: Wrapping & Paper Packaging: Global Industry Guide

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Wrapping & Paper Packaging: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Wrapping & Paper Packaging: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Wrapping & Paper Packaging industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global wrapping & paper packaging market grew by 7.1% in 2011 to reach a value of $206.6 billion.
In 2016, the global wrapping & paper packaging market is forecast to have a value of $325.9 billion, an increase of 57.7% since 2011.
The global wrapping & paper packaging market grew by 4.2% in 2011 to reach a volume of 203.2 million tonnes.
In 2016, the global wrapping & paper packaging market is forecast to have a volume of 261.5 million tonnes, an increase of 28.7% since 2011.
Food and beverage packaging is the largest segment of the global wrapping & paper packaging market, accounting for 73.7% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 50% of the global wrapping & paper packaging market value.
Market Definition
The consumption of paper or paperboards includes the following: vegetable parchment, greaseproof and glassine paper. Papers are made from pure chemical wood pulp or from a mixture of chemical wood pulp and cotton fiber pulp, then treated (e.g. highly hydrated or hard beaten) to render the resulting paper resistant to oil, grease and water. The market is segmented by packaging end use:
The food and beverage packaging segment includes paper or paperboards used primarily for packaging frozen, moist or greasy materials such as butter, margarine, meat or fish, or used as facing material on corrugated or solid paper or paperboard boxes and containers.
The pharmaceuticals packaging segment includes packaging used in the pharmaceutical market, including both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceuticals.
