New Market Study Published: Zambia Mining Report Q2 2013

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Zambia's mining sector is set to continue the recovery seen over the last decade. The country had declining copper output throughout the 1990s, but a mixture of low taxes, privatisation and elevated copper prices has seen a substantial boost to investment and output. We expect the value of the mining sector to reach US $1.0bn by 2017, from US$770mn in 2011, marking an annual average growth rate of 4.5%.
Zambia's mining sector has been highly amenable to foreign investment since the privatisation of statecontrolled Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) at the end of the 1990s. Indeed, while one of the opposition parties, the Patriotic Front, has stated that it seeks greater control of the mining sector and will increase taxes on mining companies, our Country Risk team expects the ruling party to remain in power and sustain the country's investor-friendly outlook.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Chile Mining Report Q2 2013
- Morocco Mining Report Q2 2013
- India Mining Report Q2 2013
- United States Mining Report Q2 2013
- China Mining Report Q2 2013
- Botswana Mining Report Q2 2013
- Peru Mining Report Q2 2013
- Congo, Dem. Rep. Mining Report Q2 2013